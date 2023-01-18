ICON (ICX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $9.15 Million

ICON (ICX) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. ICON has a total market cap of $169.84 million and approximately $9.15 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000864 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ICON has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

About ICON

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 944,770,773 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 944,747,196.4556397 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.19450304 USD and is up 1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $10,980,048.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

