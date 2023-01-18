IndiGG (INDI) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Over the last week, IndiGG has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. IndiGG has a market capitalization of $123.60 million and approximately $69,121.99 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IndiGG token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000523 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IndiGG

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

