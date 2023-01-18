Indoor Harvest Corp (OTCMKTS:INQD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Indoor Harvest Corp (OTCMKTS:INQD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a drop of 77.9% from the December 15th total of 333,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,197,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Indoor Harvest Stock Performance

Shares of INQD stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,204,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,190. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. Indoor Harvest has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

About Indoor Harvest

Indoor Harvest Corp. engages in leveraging technology and planning on vertical farming, building integrated agriculture, controlled environment agriculture, and aeroponic cultivation technology in the cannabis industry. The company was founded by Chad C. Sykes on November 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

