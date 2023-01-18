Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.94 and last traded at $21.94. 5,837 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 472,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.28.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INBX. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Inhibrx from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Inhibrx from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $950.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 3.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average is $23.66.

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.11. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 2,628.82% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Inhibrx news, CEO Mark Lappe sold 26,000 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $664,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,512,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,213,161.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Lappe sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $664,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,512,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,213,161.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon Faiz Kayyem sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $286,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,252,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,006,894.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,395 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,554. Corporate insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Inhibrx by 84.2% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 73,170 shares during the last quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,615,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 21,429 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 254,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 89,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 352,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 84,632 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

