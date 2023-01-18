InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Short Interest Down 88.5% in December

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decrease of 88.5% from the December 15th total of 230,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,356,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of INND stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 18,575,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,815,438. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

Get InnerScope Hearing Technologies alerts:

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc provides hearing aids and its hearable, and wearable personal sound amplifier products to retail hearing aid dispensing community. The company engages in the provision of manufacturing and direct-to-consumer distribution/retail of hearing aids, personal sound amplifier products, hearing related treatment therapies, and doctor-formulated dietary hearing supplements.

Receive News & Ratings for InnerScope Hearing Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnerScope Hearing Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.