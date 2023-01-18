InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Short Interest Down 88.5% in December

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decrease of 88.5% from the December 15th total of 230,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,356,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
InnerScope Hearing Technologies Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of INND stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 18,575,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,815,438. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.
InnerScope Hearing Technologies Company Profile
