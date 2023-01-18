Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Major Shareholder Sells 94,199 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 94,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $2,500,041.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,788,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,175,112.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 11th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 79,065 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $2,074,665.60.

On Monday, January 9th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 34,801 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $899,605.85.

On Friday, January 6th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 66,179 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $1,729,257.27.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,177 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $209,167.66.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 6,850 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $175,291.50.

On Thursday, December 22nd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 95,144 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $2,480,404.08.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 104,026 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $2,655,783.78.

On Monday, December 5th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,831 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $240,644.75.

On Friday, December 2nd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 88,462 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $2,430,051.14.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 165,953 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $4,621,791.05.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

Vir Biotechnology stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.22. 551,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,440. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $38.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $374.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. Equities research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $664,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,077,000 after acquiring an additional 28,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VIR shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

