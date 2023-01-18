Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Major Shareholder Sells 94,199 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 94,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $2,500,041.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,788,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,175,112.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 11th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 79,065 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $2,074,665.60.
- On Monday, January 9th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 34,801 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $899,605.85.
- On Friday, January 6th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 66,179 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $1,729,257.27.
- On Tuesday, January 3rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,177 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $209,167.66.
- On Tuesday, December 27th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 6,850 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $175,291.50.
- On Thursday, December 22nd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 95,144 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $2,480,404.08.
- On Tuesday, December 20th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 104,026 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $2,655,783.78.
- On Monday, December 5th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,831 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $240,644.75.
- On Friday, December 2nd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 88,462 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $2,430,051.14.
- On Wednesday, November 30th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 165,953 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $4,621,791.05.
Vir Biotechnology Price Performance
Vir Biotechnology stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.22. 551,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,440. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $38.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $664,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,077,000 after acquiring an additional 28,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VIR shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.
About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
