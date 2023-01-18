Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.92. 853,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,006,641. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average is $30.74. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $55.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen began coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

