Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDNGet Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Intellicheck Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE IDN opened at $2.57 on Friday. Intellicheck has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $5.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18.

Intellicheck Company Profile



Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Further Reading

