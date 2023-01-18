Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Intellicheck Stock Down 1.9 %
NYSE IDN opened at $2.57 on Friday. Intellicheck has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $5.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18.
Intellicheck Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intellicheck (IDN)
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
- Tritium Is the Largest DC EV Charger Maker You’ve Never Heard Of
- Thor Industries Hammered Its Numbers. Is it a Buy?
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.