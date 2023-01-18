Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the December 15th total of 89,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Invesco Global Water ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Global Water ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.13. 849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,244. Invesco Global Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.82 and a fifty-two week high of $39.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.52 and its 200-day moving average is $32.21.

Get Invesco Global Water ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Water ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Global Water ETF

About Invesco Global Water ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PIO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,542,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 824.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after buying an additional 200,147 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,304,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 189,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after buying an additional 35,617 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 23,915 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.