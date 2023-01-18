Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the December 15th total of 89,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Invesco Global Water ETF Stock Performance
Invesco Global Water ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.13. 849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,244. Invesco Global Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.82 and a fifty-two week high of $39.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.52 and its 200-day moving average is $32.21.
Invesco Global Water ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Global Water ETF
About Invesco Global Water ETF
PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.
