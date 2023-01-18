Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the December 15th total of 135,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 399,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of PEY stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.84. 42,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,074. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.60. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

