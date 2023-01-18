Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Short Interest Update

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a growth of 196.2% from the December 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,318,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,473,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,013,346. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.70. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $20.76.
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $1.928 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
