Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Short Interest Update

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a growth of 196.2% from the December 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,318,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,473,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,013,346. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.70. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $20.76.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $1.928 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $591,000. Wealth Management Resources Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 395,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,846,000 after buying an additional 72,633 shares in the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,028,000. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter.

