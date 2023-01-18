iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IQ. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of iQIYI from $4.00 to $2.60 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of iQIYI from $4.40 to $4.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.04.

Shares of NASDAQ IQ traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.47. 2,305,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,614,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 0.48. iQIYI has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $7.10.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 28.47%. On average, research analysts expect that iQIYI will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQ. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,409,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,965,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,725 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 254.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,345,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 109,140.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,375,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,800 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,980,000. Institutional investors own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

