iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a drop of 69.7% from the December 15th total of 180,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,059,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 40.1% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $83.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,985,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,880. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.42. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $76.95 and a 52 week high of $108.72.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.219 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.