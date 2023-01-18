iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,157 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 14.5% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $26,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD remained flat at $157.71 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 43,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,216. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.50.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

