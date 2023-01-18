iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,157 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 14.5% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $26,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period.

IWD remained flat at $157.71 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,216. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.50. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

