iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lifted by McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,689 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 35.3% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,934 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646,227 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $677,025,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,820 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $399.63 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $464.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $393.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.63.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

