iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Red Wave Investments LLC

Red Wave Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $401.18 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $464.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.63.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

