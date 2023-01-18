iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Lifted by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 11,998.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,997 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,466,005,000 after buying an additional 1,722,218 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,032,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,685,000 after purchasing an additional 48,803 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,599,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,249,000 after purchasing an additional 436,314 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,069,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $653,299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,912,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,740,000 after purchasing an additional 244,965 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $101.33 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $112.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.66.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

