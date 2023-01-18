ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 55.3% from the December 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of ITOCHU

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 7.0% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ITOCHU by 111.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ITOCHU during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ITOCHU by 1.9% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 518,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,945,000 after buying an additional 9,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ITOCHU Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITOCY traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.36. The stock had a trading volume of 11,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,086. The company has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ITOCHU has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $69.62.

About ITOCHU

ITOCHU ( OTCMKTS:ITOCY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.57 billion for the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 14.87%.

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

