Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $11.17 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.53. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Charles River Laboratories International’s current full-year earnings is $10.89 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s FY2024 earnings at $12.17 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CRL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.38.

CRL opened at $236.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $181.36 and a 12 month high of $350.58.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $989.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.65 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $1,437,218.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,026. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $1,437,218.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,026. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,077 shares of company stock worth $2,334,821. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

