Jeffrey E. Eberwein Buys 501 Shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.89 per share, for a total transaction of $12,970.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 260,972 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,565.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hudson Global stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,450. Hudson Global, Inc. has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $44.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average of $29.96. The firm has a market cap of $70.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.49.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.13). Hudson Global had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $48.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $539,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

