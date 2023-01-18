Jeremy Stoppelman Sells 50,000 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $1,440,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,455,014.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeremy Stoppelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $1,442,000.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $1,428,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $1,432,500.00.

Yelp Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE YELP traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $28.76. 466,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,965. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $39.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 54.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Yelp had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $308.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.12 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on YELP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Yelp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yelp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenline Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,532 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,322 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Recommended Stories

