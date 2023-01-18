Jet Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $12.57 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 17th. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $12.57 million and $54,646.86 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00718069 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $51,517.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

