JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Price Target to GBX 5,380

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,310 ($64.80) to GBX 5,380 ($65.65) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RIO. Citigroup cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. CLSA downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,040 ($73.70) to GBX 5,700 ($69.55) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,337.50.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of RIO stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $76.41. The company had a trading volume of 237,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.65 and a 200-day moving average of $61.48. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $84.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at about $378,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 57,615 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.