JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Position Increased by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 347.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.24. 54,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,386,487. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $62.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.00.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.