Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Kimball Electronics Stock Performance

Kimball Electronics stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $24.46. 78,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,074. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kimball Electronics has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.15. The stock has a market cap of $604.41 million, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $405.89 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 35,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kimball Electronics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,928 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 117.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 634,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.