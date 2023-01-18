Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Kimball Electronics stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $24.46. 78,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,074. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kimball Electronics has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.15. The stock has a market cap of $604.41 million, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.38.
Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $405.89 million for the quarter.
Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.
