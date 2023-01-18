Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Buys 2,239 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 1.2% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.1 %

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,349,127 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.78. The stock had a trading volume of 19,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,146. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $180.01. The firm has a market cap of $85.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

