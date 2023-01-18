Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises 2.4% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 31.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,760 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 54.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,504 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,913,000 after purchasing an additional 898,976 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 305.4% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 496,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,819,000 after purchasing an additional 373,668 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth approximately $103,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

NYSE:LLY traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $358.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,646. The company has a market capitalization of $341.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $375.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $362.85 and a 200-day moving average of $337.78.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total transaction of $54,786,187.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,363,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,970,044,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total transaction of $54,786,187.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,363,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,970,044,199.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,077 shares of company stock worth $98,937,467 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

