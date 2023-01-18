KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Shares Up 0.6%

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS – Get Rating) rose 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €66.30 ($72.07) and last traded at €65.80 ($71.52). Approximately 4,888 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 2,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at €65.40 ($71.09).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Warburg Research set a €73.00 ($79.35) target price on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €63.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €60.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables. The Corn segment breeds, produces, and distributes seeds for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.