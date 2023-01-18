Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 53,992 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 562.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,585 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,992 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 31.9% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 91.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth $48,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $168.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.45. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $51.62.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

