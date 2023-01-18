Legacy Bridge LLC Raises Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,918 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $355,690,000 after buying an additional 1,532,582 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 939,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $153,925,000 after purchasing an additional 625,326 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4,028.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 486,708 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $79,718,000 after purchasing an additional 474,919 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3,935.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 446,146 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $73,192,000 after purchasing an additional 435,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 584,883 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $95,804,000 after purchasing an additional 395,751 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $224,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,111,714. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 299,930 shares of company stock worth $48,677,038. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $143.75 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $213.63. The company has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of -287.83, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.36.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $268.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.31.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

