Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Sets New 12-Month High at $101.27

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $101.27 and last traded at $97.56, with a volume of 2865990 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays upgraded Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.53.

Lennar Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.99 and a 200 day moving average of $83.18.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 10.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 172.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth about $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth about $200,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

