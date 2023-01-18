Leo H. Evart Inc. Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Leo H. Evart Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,827,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,619,000 after acquiring an additional 285,881 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,422,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,549,000 after acquiring an additional 45,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,467,000 after acquiring an additional 99,864 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.35. 23,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,947. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $165.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.45.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

