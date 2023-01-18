Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Lifeway Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Noble Financial raised Lifeway Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Lifeway Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LWAY opened at $5.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.94. Lifeway Foods has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insider Activity

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $38.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million.

In other news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $133,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,398,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,019,441.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $38,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,995,112 shares in the company, valued at $15,402,264.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $133,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,398,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,019,441.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,883 shares of company stock worth $293,966 over the last 90 days. 50.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,079 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.15% of Lifeway Foods worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

Further Reading

