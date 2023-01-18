Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Lion One Metals Limited (CVE:LIO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.95. 113,083 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 146,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.
Separately, Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Lion One Metals from C$3.00 to C$2.60 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 11.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$165.08 million and a P/E ratio of -38.00.
Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. The company's principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,619 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.
