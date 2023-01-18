Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Lion One Metals Limited (CVE:LIO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.95. 113,083 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 146,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Lion One Metals from C$3.00 to C$2.60 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Lion One Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 11.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$165.08 million and a P/E ratio of -38.00.

Lion One Metals Company Profile

Lion One Metals ( CVE:LIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Lion One Metals Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. The company's principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,619 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.

