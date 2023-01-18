Lisk Price Hits $0.85 (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00004096 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lisk has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $119.68 million and approximately $11.24 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00009083 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00022439 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000286 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004638 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004269 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,458,143 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

