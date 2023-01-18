loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.70.

A number of research analysts have commented on LDI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Get loanDepot alerts:

loanDepot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LDI opened at $2.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. loanDepot has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $698.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.11). loanDepot had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 24.85%. The firm had revenue of $274.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.45 million. Analysts anticipate that loanDepot will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,142,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,381,617.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,142,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,381,617.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 45,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $107,447.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,443,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,574,982.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,489,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,417,436. Insiders own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in loanDepot by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.