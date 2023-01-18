Lucero Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lucero Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, an increase of 3,818.2% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSHIF has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on Lucero Energy from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lucero Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Lucero Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lucero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 0.95.

Get Lucero Energy alerts:

Lucero Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Lucero Energy stock traded up 0.01 on Tuesday, hitting 0.40. 3,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,938. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.44. Lucero Energy has a 1-year low of 0.34 and a 1-year high of 0.78.

About Lucero Energy

Lucero Energy Corp., an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. It holds interests in the Middle Bakken and Three Forks Benches One, Two, Three, and Four formations, as well as Pronghorn/Sanish and Lodgepole areas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.