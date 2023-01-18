Magic Internet Money Tops 1-Day Volume of $843,117.49 (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Magic Internet Money has a total market cap of $1.93 billion and $843,117.49 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Magic Internet Money has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Magic Internet Money Coin Profile

Magic Internet Money’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official website is abracadabra.money.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magic Internet Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Magic Internet Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

