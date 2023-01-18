Maiar DEX Price Down 10.9% Over Last Week (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $51.62 million and approximately $68,605.92 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Maiar DEX

MEX is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00001714 USD and is up 3.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $119,459.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

