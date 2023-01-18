Mandom (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.75

Mandom Co. (OTCMKTS:MDOMF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.
Mandom Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.16 million, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of -0.03.
Mandom Company Profile
Mandom Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mandom (MDOMF)
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
- Shocking New Documentary Exposes The Two Men Destroying America
- 3 Dividend Stocks For Passive Income
- UnitedHealth Group Stock: Is This The Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for Mandom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.