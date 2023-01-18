Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mannatech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of MTEX opened at $16.10 on Monday. Mannatech has a twelve month low of $15.49 and a twelve month high of $39.32. The company has a market cap of $29.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.57.

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Mannatech had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $35.51 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Alfredo Bala sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $68,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,754.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Alfredo Bala sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $68,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,754.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) by 1,090.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

