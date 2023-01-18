McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Has $1.79 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,734 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.9% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.0% during the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,768 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVS opened at $89.52 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.45 and its 200-day moving average is $97.17. The company has a market capitalization of $117.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.62%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.13.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

