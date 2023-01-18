MedTech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MTACU) Trading Down 0.2%

MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.17 and last traded at $10.17. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

MedTech Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93.

MedTech Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare sector in the United States.. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MedTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.