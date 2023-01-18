Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) Short Interest Up 787.0% in December

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,800 shares, an increase of 787.0% from the December 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,486,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Mexus Gold US Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MXSG remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 6,662,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,413,980. Mexus Gold US has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.
About Mexus Gold US
