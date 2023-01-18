Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) Short Interest Up 787.0% in December

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,800 shares, an increase of 787.0% from the December 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,486,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Mexus Gold US Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MXSG remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 6,662,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,413,980. Mexus Gold US has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

Get Mexus Gold US alerts:

About Mexus Gold US

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Mexus Gold US, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal projects in the State of Sonora, Mexico. It holds interests in the Santa Elena prospect comprising seven concessions covering an area of 898.028 hectares located to the northwest of the city of Caborca, Sonora State, as well as the Mabel Property covering an area of 2,128 hectares located to the southwest of Nogales, Sonora State.

Receive News & Ratings for Mexus Gold US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexus Gold US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.