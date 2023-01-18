Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY) Insider Purchases £55,275 in Stock

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY – Get Rating) insider David Kidd bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 737 ($8.99) per share, with a total value of £55,275 ($67,449.66).

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.07) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 731 ($8.92). The company had a trading volume of 57,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,712. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc has a 12-month low of GBX 639.80 ($7.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 820 ($10.01). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 712.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 706.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £485.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 553.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Get Mid Wynd International Investment Trust alerts:

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Wynd International Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.