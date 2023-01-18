Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY) Insider Purchases £55,275 in Stock

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY – Get Rating) insider David Kidd bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 737 ($8.99) per share, with a total value of £55,275 ($67,449.66).
Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Trading Up 0.8 %
Mid Wynd International Investment Trust stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.07) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 731 ($8.92). The company had a trading volume of 57,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,712. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc has a 12-month low of GBX 639.80 ($7.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 820 ($10.01). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 712.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 706.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £485.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 553.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.
Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Company Profile
