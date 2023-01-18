Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.56

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.56 and last traded at $35.27, with a volume of 19771 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.92.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MURGY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €243.00 ($264.13) to €290.00 ($315.22) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €326.20 ($354.57) to €320.00 ($347.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €278.00 ($302.17) to €320.00 ($347.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €270.00 ($293.48) to €290.00 ($315.22) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €306.00 ($332.61) to €316.00 ($343.48) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.25.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ( OTCMKTS:MURGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $18.46 billion for the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 4.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

