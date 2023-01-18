My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading 0.2% Higher This Week

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0495 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $799,757.41 and $717,847.81 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

DPET is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

