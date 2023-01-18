Navalign LLC Has $268,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Navalign LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 26,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

EFV stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,981,910 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.44. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

