Navalign LLC Purchases 35 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Navalign LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $16,073,443 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TMO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.30.

Shares of TMO traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $590.29. The company had a trading volume of 18,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,902. The firm has a market cap of $231.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $550.36 and a 200-day moving average of $546.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $618.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

